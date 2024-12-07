A motorcycle loaded with explosives detonated in Colombia and killed 1, injured 14
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities say a motorcycle loaded with explosives has detonated at a police checkpoint in southwestern Colombia killing the driver and injuring 14 others. Officers had been conducting inspections in the community of Las Penas in the Jamundi municipality to prevent possible violence by illegal armed groups. That’s according to commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police Col. Carlos Oviedo. The organized crime group Jaime Martinez is active in the area. Criminal groups consider Jamundi strategic because of its plantations of coca leaf, which is transformed into cocaine, and because it is connected to the port of Buenaventura.