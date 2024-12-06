Ex-British soldier pleads not guilty to ‘Bloody Sunday’ murders after judge clears the way for trial

LONDON (AP) — A former British soldier will be tried for the murder of two men who were killed during the 1972 “Bloody Sunday” disturbances in Londonderry, Northern Ireland’s second-biggest city, after a judge refused to dismiss the charges against him. The veteran, known only as Soldier F, is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder stemming from a civil rights march and the rioting that followed it on Jan. 30, 1972. Thirteen people were killed by British Army gunfire that day, the largest number of deaths in a shooting incident during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland known as “The Troubles.”

