Trial of 3 Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia begins in London

LONDON (AP) — A trial in London has heard claims that three Bulgarian nationals passed secrets to Russia for nearly three years after carrying out surveillance across Europe on individuals and places of interest to Moscow. Prosecutors at the trial at the Central Criminal Court said Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, were part of a spy ring, along with others, between 2020 and 2023. Prosecutors have said much of the alleged activity took place across Europe, but that the coordination took place in the U.K. At the time of the alleged offenses, the three defendants lived in London. The trial is expected to run until February.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.