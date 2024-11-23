Romanians cast ballots in presidential race that could pit nationalist against leftist in a runoff

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians are casting ballots on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election that could pit a far-right nationalist against the incumbent leftist prime minister in the runoff. Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency in the European Union and NATO member country, and the vote is expected to go to a second round on Dec. 8. Polls opened at 7.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will close at 9.00 p.m. (1900GMT). Romanians abroad have been able to vote since Friday. The final vote could see George Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, face off against incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is backed by Romania’s largest party, the Social Democratic Party.

