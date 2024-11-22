Ukraine’s parliament cancels session after Russia fired a new missile

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has canceled a session as security was tightened after Russia deployed a new ballistic missile that threatens to escalate the nearly three-year war. Three Ukrainian lawmakers confirmed that the parliamentary session previously scheduled for Friday was canceled due to the ongoing threat of Russian missile attacks. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office continued to work. Russia on Thursday fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile in response to Kyiv’s use of U.S. and British longer-range missiles capable of striking deeper into Russian territory. It struck a missile factory in Dnipro in central Ukraine.

