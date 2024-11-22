Lawsuit against UK security agency by survivors of Ariana Grande concert bombing is rejected

LONDON (AP) — A special tribunal has rejected a legal claim against Britain’s domestic intelligence agency by more than 300 survivors of a bombing that killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Judges on the U.K.’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal on Friday said the claimants waited too long to bring their case. The victims and their family members alleged that the MI5 agency failed to take measures that could have prevented the disaster. An inquiry found that suicide bomber Salman Abedi had been a “subject of interest” but the agency missed an opportunity to prevent the bombing. More than 100 people were wounded.

