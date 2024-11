SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Missing juvenile, Phoenix Flowers, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 14th at approximately 10a.m. The last sighting of Flowers was in the area of Emory Ave. and Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley.

Phoenix Flowers is 11-years-old, 5'2, 115lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Flower's whereabouts can contact the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.