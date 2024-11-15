A Croatian corruption investigation snares a top official and several others

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A senior Croatian state official and several others have been detained on suspicion of corruption. A statement from Croatia’s Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organized Crime did not specify who was arrested but Croatian media reported it was Croatia’s health minister Vili Beros while the other suspects included doctors and hospital managers. Reports said that police raided Beros’ home in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital, early on Friday. The investigation was reportedly focused on suspected graft in procurement deals for Croatian hospitals. No other details were immediately available.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.