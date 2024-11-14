French weapons system found in Sudan is likely violation of U.N. arms embargo, says Amnesty

CAIRO (AP) — Amnesty International said Thursday it has identified several UAE-made armoured personnel carriers on the ground in Sudan after verifying pictures shared on social media showing the vehicles captured or destroyed by the Sudanese army. The vehicles were equipped with the Galix defense system which is produced by two French arms manufacturers, according to the human rights organization. It said the presence of such vehicles violates a U.N. arms embargo that prohibits the transfer of weapons to Sudan. Lacroix has been contacted for comment.

