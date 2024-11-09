Chargers activate RB Gus Edwards off injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game vs. Titans

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Running back Gus Edwards was activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Edwards missed four games due to an ankle injury but returned to practice this week. He had full participation on Friday and may be active for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Edwards is in his sixth season in the league and first with the Chargers. He has rushed for 113 yards on 38 carries, an average of 3.0 yards per carry.

The Chargers (5-3) — who have won two straight and three of four — have also elevated cornerback Eli Apple and linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

