Prince William describes family’s ‘brutal’ year as wife and father faced cancer treatment
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William described the past year as “brutal” as he faced work while his wife and father were treated for cancer. The Prince of Wales told reporters Thursday at the end of a visit to South Africa that 2024 has “probably been the hardest year in my life.” King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, forcing him to step away from public appearances for two months. The Princess of Wales announced her own cancer diagnosis a few weeks later and is slowly returning to public duties after completing chemotherapy. Buckingham Palace has said Kate and the king will take part in Remembrance Day ceremonies on Sunday to honor those who died in the world wars and the conflicts that have followed.