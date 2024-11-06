Skip to Content
Democrat Juan Vargas wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 52nd Congressional District

Published 12:02 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Juan Vargas wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 52nd Congressional District.

Associated Press

