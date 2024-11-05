Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Democrat Becca Balint wins reelection to U.S. House in Vermont’s 1st Congressional District

By
New
Published 6:01 pm

Democratic Rep. Becca Balint won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Vermont on Tuesday. In 2022, Balint became the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. The former president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle-school teacher beat two minor party candidates and one independent in this election. The Associated Press declared Balint the winner at 9:01 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content