Harris slams GOP on manufacturing as she and Trump hunt for votes on the campaign’s final weekend

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for suggesting that Republicans might cut government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing as she and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to round up every possible vote in the battleground states that will determine the next president.

“It is my plan and intention to continue to invest in American manufacturing,” the Democratic nominee told reporters in Milwaukee, adding that Trump had lost manufacturing jobs during his presidency.

Harris spoke before heading to campaign rallies in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump was attending two rallies in North Carolina and one in Salem, Virginia, the latter a rare stop in a state that isn’t a battleground.

President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race this summer when it became clear he could not win, was doing his part for the Democrats, making one last 2024 campaign stop in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

With the end of the race in sight on Tuesday, a reporter in Milwaukee slipped up and referred to Harris as “Madam President” at one point, leading the vice president to back away from the premature upgrade in title, cautioning, “three days.”

Johnson, R-La., later walked back his comments on the cutting semiconductor subsidies, indicating he only meant that Republicans would “streamline” the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. But Harris said Johnson had only issued the follow-up statement because “their agenda is not popular.”

The legislation has pumped billions of dollars into producing computer chips in the United States, and it’s supported union jobs in battleground states such as Michigan.

Before Harris had even left Milwaukee, supporters were lined up for her rally in Atlanta.

Marzella and Darrell Pittman, who found out about the Atlanta rally on Friday, canceled their weekend plans and drove four hours from Alabama to attend.

Marzella thinks Harris will win, but Darrell is nervous because many of the young Black men in his life support Trump and are hesitatant to vote for a woman for president.

“It’s tight, and the other side, they got a lot of our people believing in that side, just like we believe in Kamala,” he said.

Until the election, “we have nothing but voting on our mind and we’re talking to everybody,” Marzella said.

There is “so much on the line” and “no way we can let this slip away,” Darrell said.

Carol Hicks, who drives around with a stack of Harris signs in her back seat, she said was optimistic because she has “die-hard Republican coworkers” who voted for Harris because they could not stomach voting for Trump. Some people in her life are undecided because they do not want to vote for a woman, but she tells them “only weak men can’t stand a strong woman.

Trump supporters were equally passionate about their candidate.

Nick Chakur, 68, a retired policeman from Center Line, Michigan, who attended a Friday night rally in nearby Warren, said he was cautiously optimistic about Trump’s chances, but said it depends on voter turnout.

“Just like sports, you gotta keep going until the whistle stops,” he said.

Stephanie Tanzini, 77, wore a bedazzled denim American flag baseball hat to the same rally.

Tanzini said she plans to be up “24/7″ waiting for the results on election night — enjoying chips, dip and pie while the results roll in — with a bowl of marshmallows on hand to throw in celebration.

“Because Trump’s going to win this by a landslide,” she said.

Associated Press writers Chris Megerian in Washington, Charlotte Kramon in Atlanta and Isabella Volmert in Warren, Michigan, contributed to this report.