Israel’s path of destruction in southern Lebanon raises fears of an attempt to create a buffer zone
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite imagery and data collected by mapping experts show extensive destruction in 11 villages in southern Lebanon located immediately next to the border with Israel. Israeli warplanes and ground forces have blasted a trail of destruction through southern Lebanon over the past month in their campaign to debilitate the Hezbollah militant group. The destruction near the border has raised fears in Lebanon that Israel aims to establish a new buffer zone. Israel says it is trying to push the militants away from the border and put an end to more than a year of Hezbollah fire into northern Israel.