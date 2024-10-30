UN calls for thorough investigation into all killings during Bangladesh unrest
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A top United Nations human rights official has called for a thorough investigation of all killings and other rights violations during the violent unrest leading up to and after the fall of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The U.N.’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk concluded a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday. An interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is navigating through challenges to establish order in the country after Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5. She ended her 15-year rule after a student-led demonstration morphed into an anti-government protest movement in July. Hundreds of students, security officials and others were killed during the protests, and after Hasina’s fall hundreds more were killed.