Skip to Content
News

This ancient tadpole fossil is the oldest ever discovered

By
New
Published 9:00 am

AP Science Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have uncovered the oldest-known fossil of a tadpole that wriggled around 160 million years ago. Found in Argentina, the new fossil surpasses the previous record holder by about 20 million years. Researchers know frogs were hopping around as far back as 217 million years ago. But how and when they evolved to begin as tadpoles remains unclear. This new discovery adds some clarity to that timeline. The ancient fossil is strikingly similar to the tadpoles of today. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content