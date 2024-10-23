Israeli strikes pound Lebanese coastal city after residents evacuate
Associated Press
TYRE, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli jets have struck multiple buildings in Lebanon’s southern coastal city of Tyre, sending large clouds of black smoke into the air. The state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli strike on the nearby town of Maarakeh killed three people. There were no reports of casualties in Tyre, where the Israeli military had issued evacuation warnings prior to the strikes. Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group meanwhile fired another barrage of rockets into Israel, including two that set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv before being intercepted.