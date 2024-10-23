Skip to Content
News

Israeli strikes pound Lebanese coastal city after residents evacuate

By
Published 4:24 am

Associated Press

TYRE, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli jets have struck multiple buildings in Lebanon’s southern coastal city of Tyre, sending large clouds of black smoke into the air. The state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli strike on the nearby town of Maarakeh killed three people. There were no reports of casualties in Tyre, where the Israeli military had issued evacuation warnings prior to the strikes. Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group meanwhile fired another barrage of rockets into Israel, including two that set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv before being intercepted.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content