A soldier and a police officer are among 4 men sentenced to life in prison for gang rape
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Four Tanzanian men, including a soldier and a police officer, have been sentenced to life in prison for gang raping an underage girl in a case that caused national outrage. The four were sentenced Monday in magistrate court in the capital, Dodoma. The court also ordered each man to pay 1 million Tanzanian shillings ($366) to the rape victim. The attack took place in August and a video was widely circulated online prompting police to urge the public to stop sharing it so as not to further victimize the 17-year-old girl. The suspects were charged in court on Aug. 19 and pleaded not guilty.