Vatican opens new investigation into leaks surrounding its ‘trial of the century’ probe
ROME (AP) — The Vatican prosecutor has opened a new investigation into the alleged leak of information about its “trial of the century” probe into a London property investment. The leak emerged during the course of a broader, separate Italian investigation into the actions of a financial police official who is accused of abusively accessing a police database and providing information from it to journalists. According to Italian media reports, the names of four of the key suspects in the Vatican’s trial were among hundreds of names accessed from the Italian police database. On Tuesday, the Vatican prosecutor met in Perugia with the Italian prosecutor heading up the broader probe to discuss collaborating.