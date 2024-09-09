Afghanistan’s London embassy to close after its diplomats were disowned by the Taliban
LONDON (AP) — Britain says Afghanistan’s embassy in London is shutting down after it was disowned by the country’s Taliban rulers. The U.K. Foreign Office said “the embassy is being closed following the dismissal of its staff by the Taliban.” Britain does not recognize the Taliban government. Ambassador Zalmai Rassoul wrote on the social network X that the embassy would shut its doors on Sept. 27 “at the official request of the host country.” Diplomats who served under Afghanistan’s former Western-backed government were left in limbo when the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Many embassies in Europe and beyond have continued to operate, but have been accused by Kabul of failing to cooperate with the government.