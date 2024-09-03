Skip to Content
Alabama sets mid-October execution date for man who killed 5 in ax and gun attack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted killing five people with an axe and gun. Derrick Dearman is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Oct. 17. Dearman pleaded guilty to killing five members of his then-girlfriend’s family during an August 2016 rampage at a rural Alabama home. Dearman dropped his appeals in April, telling a judge he wanted to be executed because he was guilty and didn’t want to prolong justice from being carried out. Dearman’s execution date was set Tuesday by Gov. Kay Ivey after the Alabama Supreme Court authorized the death sentence.

