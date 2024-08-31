Skip to Content
News

Robot waiters in Kenya create a buzz. But there are concerns about what it means for human labor

By
Published 9:11 pm

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Robot Cafe in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, is creating a buzz by using preprogrammed robots to deliver food to customers. The restaurant owner sees the venture as entertainment and one that draws more customers to his business. There are concerns that robots could take over human labor in the future. But an industry expert says hospitality is broad and has room for mechanized and human labor.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content