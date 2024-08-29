Texas inmate is exonerated after spending nearly 34 years in prison for wrongful conviction
Associated Press
A Texas man who spent 34 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted has been exonerated. A Dallas County judge on Thursday ruled that 59-year-old Benjamin Spencer is innocent in the aggravated robbery of Jeffrey Young, who suffered head injuries and died. Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot supported the ruling and said two prosecution witnesses gave false testimony and prosecutors at the time failed to provide the defense with evidence favorable to Spencer. Spencer was released on bond in 2021 after the district attorney’s office found his constitutional rights were violated. the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his conviction earlier this year.