K-pop singer Taeil leaves boyband NCT over accusation of an unspecified sexual crime, his label says

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean singer Taeil has left K-pop band NCT after being accused of an unspecified sexual crime, his label announced Wednesday.

His agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement on X, saying the NCT member will depart from the boy band after learning he has been “accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime.” The label did not specify the nature of the crime.

“We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities,” the label said. “We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group.” The label added that he’s fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Taeil was part of NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, a globally popular South Korean boy band that debuted in 2016. The group currently has over two dozen members divided into several subunits, including NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish. Taeil was recently active in NCT 127. Known for experimental music spanning various genres, the group has gained international attention with some releases charting on Billboard lists.

SM Entertainment’s statement garnered over 45.7 million views in less than three hours.

The report of a criminal case could not be independently verified, and police declined to comment.

K-pop originated from South Korea and is an amalgamation of pop, R&B and hip-hop sounds from the West while blending cultural elements of the country. It has grown into a global phenomenon, particularly after the success of the boy band BTS in late 2010s.