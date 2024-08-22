The Angels give a 2-year contract extension to general manager Perry Minasian

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — General manager Perry Minasian has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Minasian agreed to the deal Thursday with the Angels, who are finishing up what’s almost certain to be their fourth consecutive losing season during his tenure. Minasian joined the Angels before the 2021 season on a four-year contract as a first-time general manager.

“Over the last four years, Perry and his baseball operations staff have begun to lay the foundation for a bright future of Angels baseball,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “We have been impressed by the steps Perry has taken to infuse our major league team with young and exciting talent while also revamping our player development process. We believe this extension will allow him to continue the vision of building sustainable success throughout the Angels organization and deliver a championship for our fans.”

The Angels are keeping Minasian with an eye on continuity for a franchise with eight consecutive losing seasons and nine straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest active droughts in the majors. The current Angels (54-73) are on pace for the team’s lowest winning percentage since 1994.

Minasian is a former batboy and clubhouse attendant for the Texas Rangers who gradually rose through the scouting department in Toronto and the front office in Atlanta, working in both stops under Alex Anthopoulos. The 44-year-old Minasian had never even interviewed for a GM position before landing the top job with the Angels, who fired Billy Eppler in late 2020 after his fifth consecutive losing season.

“I am incredibly thankful to Arte and Carole Moreno for their continued trust and support,” Minasian said in a statement.

Minasian was the fourth consecutive general manager hired by Moreno since 2007 who had no previous experience in a top job, except for Jerry Dipoto’s 2 1/2-month stint as an interim general manager.

The Angels haven’t won more than 77 games in any season since Minasian arrived, and their long-struggling farm system is still considered one of the worst in the majors. But Minasian has drafted or acquired several young players now making significant contributions in the majors, including shortstop Zach Neto, catcher Logan O’Hoppe, reliever Ben Joyce, outfielder Mickey Moniak and first baseman Nolan Schanuel.

Minasian arrived one year after Moreno signed third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract. The Angels have been largely unable to keep injury-plagued sluggers Rendon and Mike Trout on the field at the same time for four straight years, badly hindering any attempts to win consistently.

