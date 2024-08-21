A faulty undersea internet cable caused recent internet disruptions in Pakistan, official says
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top telecommunications official says a faulty undersea internet cable caused slower internet connections for millions of Pakistanis in recent weeks. But he says Wednesday the problem will be resolved by later this month. Nearly half of the country’s population has faced problems in using and accessing social media platforms, including the popular WhatsApp. Pakistan has 110 million internet users, and the up to 40% slower internet speeds have affected nearly half the country’s 241 million population. Comments from Hafeezur Rehman, the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, marked the first time the government has broken its silence over the problem. Earlier, Pakistan denied allegations the installation of a national firewall was behind the slowdown.