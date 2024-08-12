Beatings, overcrowding, hunger: Released Palestinians describe worsening abuses in Israeli prisons
Associated Press
OUTSIDE OFER PRISON, West Bank (AP) — Released Palestinians have described to The Associated Press worsening abuses in Israeli prisons crammed with thousands detained since the war in Gaza began 10 months ago. Israeli officials have acknowledged that they have made conditions harsher for Palestinians in prisons. Hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has boasted that prisons will no longer be “summer camps” under his watch. Four released Palestinians told the AP that treatment had dramatically worsened in prisons run by the ministry since the Oct. 7 attacks that triggered the latest war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Some emerged from months of captivity emaciated and emotionally scarred. A fifth prisoner could only muster the strength to speak for several minutes, saying he was regularly beaten.