Some states still feeling lingering effects of Debby
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The weather system dubbed Debby isn’t quite done affecting parts of the U.S. After arriving in Florida as a hurricane Aug. 5, the storm spent nearly a week unleashing tornadoes and flooding, damaging homes and taking lives along the East Coast before moving into Canada on Saturday. While many rivers had receded by Sunday, flood warnings remained in effect in several areas across central and eastern North Carolina, where more thunderstorms were possible over the next few days. The National Weather Service says localized downpours could result in additional flash flooding throughout the coastal Carolinas. More than 48,000 homes and businesses in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont still had no electricity Sunday.