Skip to Content
News

After fire struck Maui’s Upcountry, residents of one town looked to themselves to prep for next one

By
New
Published 10:01 pm

Associated Press

High up in the mountains of Maui, residents of one small town have taken their future into their own hands after a fire last year that burned 19 homes. The blaze that hit part of Kula in August was far smaller than the fire that devastated the historic city of Lahaina, on Maui’s coast. In Kula, residents and firefighters scrambled to beat back the flames after a power outage caused a loss of water pressure. People in Kula have been organizing ever since around cleanup and fire prevention. They’re clearing invasive species, reforesting the burned area with native plants, stabilizing soil, installing smoke detection cameras and holding their utilities accountable.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content