A man suspected of shooting a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is arrested in Kentucky
PRINCETON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a man sought after the shooting of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested in Kentucky, but a second suspect hasn’t been found. The Kentucky State Police says Braze Rucker was arrested early Sunday in Princeton, Kentucky. A search continues for a second, unidentified man who authorities said participated in the shooting of Trooper Adam Cothron on Friday on Interstate 40 in Putnam County, Tennessee. The wounded officer has been listed in stable condition at a hospital. The Highway Patrol had asked for the public’s help in tracking down two men in a white sedan. The car was found early Saturday morning.