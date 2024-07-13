After Beryl, Houston-area farmers pull together to face unique challenges
Associated Press
PORTER, Texas (AP) — The misery of Houston’s lasting power outages extend beyond the big city and onto surrounding farms and ranches, where everything from animal bedding to feed is harder to come by since Hurricane Beryl turned off the lights. Extreme weather like drought, floods and storms all hit farmers hard and scientists expect many of those nasty conditions to get worse as a result of climate change. With trees downed, gas in short supply and many local businesses temporarily out of commission, Houston-area farmers have had to find ways to cope, relying on each other, neighbors and community resources to recover.