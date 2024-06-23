Kylian Mbappé is getting used to his new mask ahead of France’s game against Poland, teammate says

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — France captain Kylian Mbappé is getting used to wearing his new protective mask ahead of a possible return to play at Euro 2024 against Poland. His teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni says Mbappé is “starting to get used to” the mask and “really looking forward” to France’s next game on Tuesday. Mbappé sat out France’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday after breaking his nose in the team’s opening 1-0 win over Austria. Tchouaméni has also suggested that France is working on its finishing after the World Cup runner-up scored just one goal in its first two group-stage games at Euro 2024.

