Mike Pence’s foundation launches a $10 million election-year campaign to preserve Trump-era tax cuts
By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s foundation is launching a $10 million campaign to preserve the Trump-era tax cuts. Parts of the 2017 tax bill that became law when Donald Trump was president expire after 2025. Pence’s Advancing American Freedom group is pressing conservatives not to stray from the fight before the November election. The group’s 13-page blueprint released Thursday showcases the arguments being made to Capitol Hill and to swing state voters. Democratic President Joe Biden wants to keep the tax breaks for those earning under $400,000 a year, but raise corporate rates and introduce taxes on the wealthy.