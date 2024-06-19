Jihadis from Africa’s Sahel have crossed into Nigeria’s north, a new report says. A lot is at stake

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A new report says there is mounting evidence that jihadi fighters who had long operated in Africa’s volatile Sahel region have settled in northwestern Nigeria after crossing from neighboring Benin. The report by the Clingendael Institute think tank says the militants have been moving to wealthier West African coastal nations from the Sahel. The report released Wednesday says the jihadi fighters settled in a national park in Nigeria’s Niger state. It warns of the possible consequences from a link between fighters from the Lake Chad region and the Sahel.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.