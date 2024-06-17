Self-funded political newcomer seeks to oust longtime Republican US Rep. Tom Cole in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A five-way Republican primary for Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District is among the top races being watched in Tuesday’s primary in Oklahoma. Among those challenging eleven-term U.S. Rep. Tom Cole is political newcomer Paul Bondar, who has loaned more than $5 million of his own money to his campaign. Cole is the chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. But Bondar’s money has allowed him to blanket the television airwaves and social media with a barrage of ads touting his candidacy. Cole typically faces only token opposition but records show he has spent more than $3.1 million on the race.

