Moneybagg Yo’s ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ went No. 1. He’s back to soundtrack your summer with ‘Speak Now.’

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2021, you heard it: Moneybagg Yo’s “Wokesha” blaring from cars and corner stores. The undeniable song of the summer helped turn the Memphis rapper into a No. 1 artist. His fourth album, “A Gangsta’s Pain” topped the Billboard 200 that year, all but confirming his place atop the trap throne. Now, three years and one mixtape later, he’s dropping his fifth studio album, “Speak Now.” He tells The Associated Press that he was “dealing with personal life” in that time, and that fans can expect a “summertime vibe” to the new album, which is stacked with features, including country star Morgan Wallen.

