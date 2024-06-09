Colombia marks 1st anniversary of rescue of 4 children in the Amazon after their plane crashed

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombia has marked the first anniversary of the rescue of four Indigenous children who survived a small plane crash in the Amazon rainforest in an operation that gripped the world’s attention. A small ceremony was held at a Bogota military base that included an emotional reunion between soldiers and Indigenous volunteers. But the four children who were found in a remote patch of rainforest after fending for themselves for 40 days still face an uncertain future as authorities wait for a case worker to decide who should be awarded custody.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.