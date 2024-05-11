Monster Truck Madness with Raminator comes to Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Monster Truck Madness hits the Central Coast this weekend in Paso Robles featuring the infamous Raminator monster truck.

Mullahey Car Dealership is hosting the event, the showcase arrived on Friday and the big show is at 3 p.m today.

People may have an opportunity to the meet the monster truck driver and Hall Brothers Racing Team.

Photo-opps will be available before and after the show.

Participants arrive at 3 p.m. and register will be entered in a 2024 Sweepstakes for a chance to win $100,000 dollars towards an eligible car at Mullahey Car Dealership.

To learn more or purchase tickets visit.. https://allevents.in/paso%20robles/the-raminator-live-at-mullahey-cdjr/200026424255633