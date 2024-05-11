Carpinteria Children’s Project hires new development director

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The Carpinteria Children's Project welcomed Ari Rodriguez as its new Director of Development Friday.

Below is a press release on the newest move for the organization:

Carpinteria, CA—Carpinteria Children’s Project welcomes Ari Rodriguez as Director of Development. Her role will focus on securing the financial resources needed for Carpinteria Children’s Project to continue innovative and high quality early childhood education and family support programming.

Ari Rodriguez launched her nonprofit career in 2016, fueled by a deep commitment to community empowerment and her academic background in Women's and Gender Studies at Wellesley College. Her journey commenced at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, where she developed a profound appreciation for the Carpinteria community through her work with girls and their families. This experience solidified her dedication to service and development, seeing the impact of deeply valuing and investing in our future generations firsthand.

Throughout her career, Ari has gained valuable experience in development roles within local nonprofits, notably as a fundraising coordinator. She has been instrumental in boosting support and engagement by fostering meaningful relationships with donors, program participants, community members, and other stakeholders. In her latest position as a Data & Impact Coordinator, Ari refined the development department's reporting systems and was key in dismantling data silos to enhance funding prospects, storytelling, and outcomes.

Beyond professional pursuits, Ari is an avid adventurer and greenthumb.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ari as a member of the CCP team,” said Executive Director Teresa Alvarez. “Her passion for Carpinteria’s kids is clear and I look forward to having her share with the community the many stories of success our children and their families are experiencing.”

Carpinteria Children's Project