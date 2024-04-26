US says it’s reviewing new information about Israeli unit accused of abuses before the war in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. has determined that an Israeli military unit committed gross human-rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank before the war in Gaza began six months ago. But he says the U.S. will hold off on any decision about aid to the battalion while it reviews new information provided by Israel. The news comes in a letter from Blinken to House Speaker Mike Johnson obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. At stake is what could be the first-ever U.S. block on aid to an Israeli military unit over its treatment of Palestinians. Israeli leaders had protested angrily this week in anticipation of a U.S. decision.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

