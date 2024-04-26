UN warns Sudan paramilitary forces are encircling a capital in western Darfur, urges against attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Sudanese paramilitary forces are encircling the only capital they haven’t captured in the western Darfur region, warning that an attack would have “devastating consequences” for the city’s 800,000 inhabitants. At the same time, the U.N. said Friday that the rival Sudanese Armed Forces “appear to be positioning themselves.” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres again called on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and government forces to refrain from fighting in the area around its capital, El Fasher, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. The year-old war in Sudan between rival generals from the paramilitary and government forces has sparked what the U.N. political chief has called “a crisis of epic proportions.”

