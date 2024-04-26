Animal groups are urging tourists not to visit Wyoming after a man hit a wolf then took it to a bar

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife activists and others are calling on a boycott of Wyoming tourism as Yellowstone National Park opens for its busy summer season. The reason is the state’s laws that give people wide leeway to people to kill wolves with little oversight in most of the state. The boycott call follows reports that a man last winter struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped its mouth shut and showed it off at a bar before killing it. The man paid a $250 ticket for illegal possession of wildlife but has so far avoided more serious charges.

