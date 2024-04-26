FEC fines ex-Congressman Rodney Davis $43,475 for campaign finance violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has fined the campaign fund of former Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis and its treasurer $43,475 for failing to refund excess contributions in a timely manner. The violations occurred during the 2021-2022 election cycle. Federal campaign finance law limits the amount of contributions from individuals and political committees for each cycle. Excess contributions must be refunded or redesignated within 60 days. The FEC found that one contribution of $3,625 and general election contributions of $479,784 were not properly redistributed within 60 days, resulting in the fine. Davis was not eligible for the larger amount because he was not on the 2022 general election ballot. He lost the GOP primary that year to Rep. Mary Miller.

