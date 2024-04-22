European nations with Patriots hesitate to give their missile systems to Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries possessing Patriot air defense systems appear hesitant to give any to Ukraine. The war-torn country is desperately seeking at least seven of the missile batteries to help fend off Russian air attacks. At a meeting on Monday of EU foreign and defense ministers, countries with Patriots preferred to focus on the money they are spending to help Ukraine. Asked why the Netherlands is reluctant to provide any, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said: “We are looking again if we can deplete our store of what we still have, but that will be difficult.” Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson wouldn’t rule out the possibility, but said that “right now we’re focused on financial contributions.”

