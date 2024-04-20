A rabbi serving 30 years to life in his wife’s contract killing has died, prison officials say

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the New Jersey rabbi serving a decadeslong sentence in a 1994 murder-for-hire plot targeting his wife has died. News outlets cite the state department of corrections as saying that 82-year-old Fred Neulander was pronounced dead Wednesday evening after he was found unresponsive in his cell in the state prison infirmary. Neulander was sentenced to 30 years to life in January 2003 after he was convicted by a jury of having hired two men to kill his wife. Carol Neulander, a mother of three, was beaten to death in her Cherry Hill home in November 1994. Neulander maintained that the two men acted on their own.

