Maine governor signs bill restricting paramilitary training in response to neo-Nazi’s plan

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill restricting paramilitary training in response to a neo-Nazi who wanted to create a training center for a “blood tribe.” The measure allows the attorney general to file for a court injunction to stop paramilitary training that’s intended to sow civil disorder — and to bring charges that carry a penalty of up to a year in jail. Opponents argued that the law could trample on constitutional rights. But the bill’s sponsor said it doesn’t target any specific group. Mills signed it Friday without public comment.

