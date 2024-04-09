Trial opens in Thailand for the son of Spanish actors over the killing of a Colombian surgeon

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s court is opening its trial of the son of Spanish actors accused of killing and dismembering a Colombian surgeon on a popular tourist island. Daniel Sancho Bronchalo was indicted in October over the death of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, whose remains were found stuffed in plastic bags in a landfill on Koh Pha Ngan, an island in the Gulf of Thailand. The charges against Sancho include premeditated murder, concealment of a body and destruction of other people’s documents. Sancho has pleaded not guilty to most of the charges. The lawyer representing Arrieta’s family said before the trial that the family trusts Thai prosecutors to deliver justice.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.