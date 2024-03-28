High school students donate to Ventura College’s Basic Needs Center

VENTURA, Calif. - Many people don't know that food insecurity is an issue for many students attending Ventura College.

Elizabeth Kraus, a teacher at Ventura College, made it her mission to make sure the students at the college have enough to eat so they can focus on their studies.

She then shared this with a class at Saint Bonaventure High School and they were moved and wanted to help.

“She came and talked to all of our religion classes about the need for this, donating these donations of food for the food pantry here," said Saint Bonaventure High School senior Henry Cooper. "And especially during this time of Lent, we're called to give alms and help our fellow humans out and just give help where we can and to give from our excess.”

Ventura College has a Basic Needs Center that provides students with the support and resources necessary to meet their basic needs.

This allows students to focus on their academic success.

The pantry serves about 200 students each day and about 55% of the college's student population is classified as extremely low income and low income.

Ventura College also strives to build awareness about food insecurity and conquer negative stigmas around the topic.

For more information about the Basic Needs Center you can head on over to their official website.