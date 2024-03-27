Steward Health Care strikes deal to sell its nationwide physician network to Optum
By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Financially embattled hospital operator Steward Health Care has struck a deal to sell its nationwide physician network to Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, as it works to stabilize its finances. Optum would acquire a Steward affiliate that includes the company’s primary care doctors and other clinicians in nine states. The move comes as Gov. Maura Healey has said state monitors are keeping eye on the nine health care facilities operated by Steward Health Care in Massachusetts. Before the sale can be completed, the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission must review the proposal. Documents filed with the state didn’t include the transaction’s cost.